League of Women Voters of Clarion County Celebrates 100 Years

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The League of Women Voters of Clarion County celebrated the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters.

The celebration was held at Michelle’s Cafe on Tuesday, February 18.

Carole Briggs, a noted historian and educator from Brookville, shared a presentation on “Sufferin’ Sufferage,” which included both national and local information about women earning the right to vote.

Carole is an educator and historian who works tirelessly as a volunteer at the Jefferson County Historical Society. She is an author of numerous books, articles, and walking tour scripts and has presented more than 16 workshops on educational and historical topics. She was recognized by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette and Highmark with the Jefferson Award in 2018 and has received other awards for her work.

We want to thank everyone that was able to join us for this landmark event as we celebrated 100 years of voting rights for women and the founding of the League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. With over 750 affiliates across the county, the League is one of the nation’s most trusted organizations.

