Knox Man Caught With Marijuana During Traffic Stop

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeBARKEYVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Knox man was caught with marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Barkeyville.

Franklin-based State Police say around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2008 Suzulight on Interstate 80 westbound at the Barkeyville exit for a violation of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.

According to police, during the stop it was discovered the driver of the vehicle, a known 47-year-old Knox man, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was released from the scene and charges will be filed through District Court 28-3-04, police say.

The name of the accused was not released.


