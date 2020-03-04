Knox Man Caught With Marijuana During Traffic Stop

BARKEYVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Knox man was caught with marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Barkeyville.

Franklin-based State Police say around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2008 Suzulight on Interstate 80 westbound at the Barkeyville exit for a violation of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.

According to police, during the stop it was discovered the driver of the vehicle, a known 47-year-old Knox man, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was released from the scene and charges will be filed through District Court 28-3-04, police say.

The name of the accused was not released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.