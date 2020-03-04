 

Lucinda Woman Charged With Burglary

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently responded to a reported burglary in Shippenville Borough.

According to police, around 5:01 p.m. on February 21, 26-year-old Megan Stumpner, of Lucinda, entered a known 39-year-old Shippenville woman’s residence on Main Street in Shippenville Borough and damaged the woman’s phone.

Stumpner then reportedly left the residence.

Court documents indicate Stumpner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:40 p.m. on February 24 on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3
– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary
– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Stumpner is currently free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on March 24 in Clarion County Central Court.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Monday, March 2, 2020.


