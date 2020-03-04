 

Man Accused of Shooting Out Windows at Warren State Hospital

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

9200967705_092dcdde69_bCONEWANGO TWP., Warren Co., Pa. (EYT) – Warren-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief at Warren State Hospital in Conewango Township, Warren County.

(Photo courtesy Jeremy Marshall.)

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. on February 25, as a known 19-year-old Warren man shot several windows on Warren State Hospital grounds with a BB gun. The man was also observed on security cameras shooting the TAWC bus stop windows with a BB gun, and also shot out a van window from a 2008 Ford Econoline van owned by Warren State Hospital.

The damage to the van is estimated at $125.00, the damage to the windows is estimated at $915.04, and the damage to the bus stop is estimated at $895.67.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending through District Court 37-3-01.


