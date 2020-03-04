Moniteau Grad DeMatteis Named PSAC West Softball Pitcher of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (D9Sports) – Gannon junior pitcher Kennedy DeMatteis, a Moniteau graduate, was named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Week for the first time in her career.

(Photo courtesy of Gannon Athletics)

DeMatteis made one appearance for the Knights as they opened the Spring Games Sunday with a pair of games. She made the start in the circle for Gannon against Tiffin helping lead the team to a 7-1 win. DeMatteis retired a season-high seven batters, which falls just two shy of her career-high nine strikeouts. She gave up a season-low five hits and allowed only the one run. This also marked her first win in the circle for Gannon this season.

The Knights and DeMatteis continue the Spring Games. They played West Virginia Wesleyan and Wheeling Monday and will be back in action Tuesday vs. Grand Valley State and No. 12 St. Anselm.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.