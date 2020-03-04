Obenrader Leads Gannon into PSAC Women’s Basketball Playoffs

ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – Tori Obenrader, a North Clarion graduate, will lead her Gannon Lady Knights into the PSAC playoffs Wednesday night against rival Edinboro.

(Photo of Gannon’s Tori Obenrader. Photo by Mike Schnelle of Slippery Rock University Athletics)

Gannon enters the game at 22-6, while Edinboro is 17-10. The teams split their regular-season with Gannon winning at home, 72-53, and Edinboro returning the favor with a 56-52 home win.

Obenrader, a sophomore, has been one of the top players in the PSAC this season. She is averaging a team-leading 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free-throw line while adding 35 assists, 27 steals and 10 blocked shots.

She ranks ninth in the PSAC in scoring, sixth in rebounding, fourth in shooting and 16th in free-throw shooting while recording eight double-doubles on the season.

The winner of Wednesday’s game plays the winner of the Shippensburg/Shephard game at the highest remaining seed from the PSAC West, which would at IUP if IUP beats California (Pa.) or at the winner of the Gannon/Edinboro game if Cal wins.

In that IUP/Cal (Pa.) game, Karns City graduate Mackenzie Craig will be involved. Craig has played in 13 games this season for the Crimson Hawks scoring nine points. IUP is 26-2 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic Region and No. 7/8 in the nation.

Full PSAC brackets can be seen here.

