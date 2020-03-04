Penn State Extension to Offer Safe Drinking Water Clinics & Free Water Testing

TIONESTA, Pa. – Do you have a private drinking water well, spring, or cistern? Are you interested in learning more about how to protect, test, and treat your family’s drinking water?

Penn State Extension will be offering Safe Drinking Water Clinics with FREE water testing to help homeowners understand and protect their private drinking water supplies.

In Pennsylvania, over one million homes and farms get their drinking water from a private source. These homeowners are voluntarily responsible for testing and treating their own water. About half of the private water systems fail at least one drinking water standard, but many pollutants have no obvious indicators. The only way to be certain that water is safe to drink is to have it tested routinely by an accredited laboratory.

Penn State Extension will be offering two Safe Drinking Water Clinics on April 6 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Forest County Extension Office, located at 530 Elm Street, Tionesta, PA 16353.

These workshops will provide education on proper location, construction, testing, maintenance, protection, and treatment of private water supplies. Additionally, free onsite water testing will be provided to a limited number of households. Test results are not official but are offered for educational purposes only. Water will be tested for bacteria, pH, total dissolved solids, hardness, and nitrate.

Registration for these workshops is limited and required by April 2. Register online at https://extension.psu.edu/safe-drinking-water-clinic or by calling 1-877-345-0691.

Support for these workshops is provided by the Master Well Owner Network grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Ground Water Association.

If you have any questions about the Safe Drinking Water Clinics, contact Danielle Rhea, Water Resources Educator, at 814-849-7361 ext. 504 or drs5277@psu.edu.

Penn State is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, and is committed to providing employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.