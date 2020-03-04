Police: Three Men Break Into Rimersburg House, Assault, Threaten Occupants

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three men are facing felony charges following an incident in which they reportedly broke into a Rimersburg house and assaulted and threatened the occupants.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Calvin James Koffman, of Kittanning; and 23-year-old Corey Paul Troutman, of Worthington; and 21-year-old Jacob Tyler Rupert, of Kittanning.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:06 p.m. on February 27, Clarion-based State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at a residence on Long Lane in Rimersburg.

Police responded to the scene and interviewed the victim and five other individuals.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Jacob Tyler Rupert, accompanied by Calvin James Koffman and Corey Paul Troutman, arrived at the residence following an argument over phone and text messages between Rupert and the victim.

Troutman and Koffman allegedly approached the residence wearing bandanas covering their faces, while Rupert observed from the roadway. Troutman and Koffman then approached the main entrance and began knocking and screaming at the occupants to “come out and fight.” A verbal altercation then began between both parties and escalated when Troutman and Koffman reportedly kicked and shoved the door open.

According to the complaint, a physical altercation then began. One known individual reported he struck Troutman in the head with baseball bat after he warned Troutman not to enter the residence. The known individual reported he was grabbed and pulled outside of the residence by Troutman and then struck him once or twice.

The complaint notes all six of the interviewed individuals provided written statements.

The victim reported after the fight stopped, Rupert came to the porch and started “throwing stuff” off of it. The victim said Rupert yelled he was going to “kill” the victim and said, “he was going to be sorry.”

Another second known individual told police that while Rupert was standing on the road, she went to confront him, and he pushed her. She stated she punched him back before they were separated.

A third individual reported he saw Rupert come onto the porch and throw a grill.

The complaint stated Troutman was taken into custody at the scene and was transported to the Clarion-base State Police barracks for an interview.

According to the complaint, Troutman reported his friend, Rupert, had reached out to him earlier in the day and spoke with him about “problems he was having” with the victim. Troutman then met up with Rupert, and Rupert allegedly started texting and receiving texts from the victim, and then Rupert and the victim began to argue and “decided to fight.”

Troutman told police he drove Rupert to pick up another friend, Koffman, and then drove to the Long Lane residence to confront the victim and his friends. He said he parked his vehicle in a school parking lot and walked to the front of the residence with Koffman, while Rupert stayed back at the road. He noted he was given a black bandana to wear while approaching the residence.

According to the complaint, Troutman reported he “knocked on the door” and confronted the victim and a second individual who opened the door. He said the victim and the other individual closed the door, so Koffman kicked it open. Troutman said the second individual then hit him in the head with a bat, and he then grabbed the individual and pulled him outside.

The complaint notes Troutman told police he “knew what was going on” and said, “he was probably going to get in trouble.” He also admitted he drove to the residence to fight the second individual after they had argued earlier that night on the phone. Troutman said Rupert and Koffman then fled the scene after being told police were coming.

Koffman was interviewed on February 28.

According to the complaint, he admitted that Rupert wanted him and Troutman to go to the Long Lane residence to “deal with” the victim. He said when they parked at the school, they put-on bandanas “so no one would recognize them,” and then went to the residence. He also allegedly admitted he did kick the door in, and Troutman grabbed the known man. He said the known man then swung a bat and hit Troutman, and Rupert began yelling at the victim, saying he “was going to kill him.”

Koffman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, on the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Conspiracy – Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $35,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Troutman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28, on the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Rupert was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, February 28, on the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Conspiracy – Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $35,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, with Judge Miller presiding.

