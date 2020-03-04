Rough Day for Clarion U. Softball

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Golden Eagle softball team continued their stay at The Spring Games on Tuesday, falling 12-4 to West Virginia Wesleyan and 8-1 to Findlay on the third day of the tournament.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Clarion (0-6) will be off tomorrow and resume action on Thursday.

Clarion started the day by taking an early lead on West Virginia Wesleyan, with Haley Pszyk hitting her first home run of the season in the top of the first inning. The bomb over the left-center fence scored Jessica Cartia and put the Golden Eagles ahead by a 2-0 score. Their opponents responded with a five-spot in the bottom of the inning to take the lead, though Carissa Giordano cut into the deficit with an RBI double that scored Rebecca Kelley.

The Bobcats extended their lead in the third and fourth innings, with Molly Osborn and Kiley Turner hitting home runs to make it 12-4. Turner’s clout was the clincher, as it put West Virginia Wesleyan ahead by eight runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The long ball continued to play a factor in the late game, as all nine combined runs between the Golden Eagles and Oilers came off home runs. Findlay took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on home runs by Caroline Turner and Savannah Harvey, and Turner added a second home run in the second to make it 6-0. Kelley hit her first home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut into the lead, but Findlay closed it out for the win.

