Shirley Irene Bell, 87, of 753 Bell Road, Strobleton PA, passed peacefully away March 2, 2020 at UPMC Northwest Hospital, Seneca.

Born February 3, 1933, in Strobleton PA on the family farm, she was the daughter of the late Arch and Irene Bell.

Shirley resided on the farm her entire life with her sister Erma.

Shirley graduated in 1950 from Shippenville High School.

Early in her career she worked for the Venus Telephone Corporation.

She was a clerk and went home-to-home explaining and contracting the new rotary dial phone system.

Shirley then worked for Mr. Fred Taylor in his farming operation at Frills Corners Pa.

In 1955 the farm sold to Louis Sayre who operated the farm until 1967 when Clyde Horner and family purchased the land.

Shirley has been instrumental in the growth and success of Long Acres Potato Farm.

Whether grading or packaging potatoes, leading building construction, crop care or customer service; Shirley’s devotion to quality and efficiency set an example for all.

Shirley; always humble, was a master equipment operator.

She is remembered for her steadiness, skill and steely resolve.

Harvesting grain with the combine was a favorite farm activity.

She could always be found doing the most critical jobs from planting to harvest; no job was ever to big or too small.

Shirley will be forever remembered as a steward of her Lord’s creation.

She cared for all things and had a deep appreciation and understanding of nature and reveled in its’ beauty.

Shirley loved to teach children the wonders and curiosities God’s plan presented.

She was an accomplished hunter and an excellent marksman; she taught many youth how to safely enjoy hunting.

Shirley will forever be known for her quick wit, humor, passion, kindness, devotion, practicality, creativity, character, and unconditional love.

She was a skilled carpenter, and is known for always being prepared for any challenge.

Her determination, love of learning and work ethic created a quiet confidence and inspiration in those around her.

Her can-do attitude was infectious.

She lived a life of Faith and had deep compassion for all.

She loved her country; personal freedom and honored both the flag and sacrifice of the veterans whom provided that gift.

Shirley was a committed and devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church, Clarion and was especially fond of Pastor Jake Jacobson and his wife Pastor Deborah.

Shirley was a Lifetime NRA member.

Shirley is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Beichner of Lucinda, Lois Wagner of Tionesta, and Erma Bell of Strobleton; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her close cousin Rosie Marie Dehner and her husband Larry. Shirley has a very special loving bond and was an amazing role-model for her “Fairy God Children,” Clara, Eva, Annika and Alexandra and their parents Bryan and Heidi Beck.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-8 pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion with Rev. Jake Jacobson pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the Dehner Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 417 Madison Rd., Clarion, PA 16214.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

