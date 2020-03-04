 

State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Theft

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Paint Township

According to police, around 8:48 a.m. on February 25, a known female was found to be in possession of pills not prescribed to her at a location on Career Lane in Paint Township.

Theft in Salem Township

Police say a known female reported that items were taken from her residence on State Route 208 in Salem Township between 8:00 a.m. on February 29 and 7:00 p.m. on March 1.

According to police, the known female who was accused of the theft also called police to report that the other female took the items.

Police say it was then determined the issue was a civil matter.


