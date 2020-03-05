A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – Snow showers likely before 11am, then rain showers likely between 11am and 4pm, then snow showers likely after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 41. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

