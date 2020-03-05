 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Area Residents Accused of Falsely Reporting Stolen Vehicle

Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-cuffsPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing charges after they allegedly conspired to falsely report a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash had been stolen.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on Friday, February 28, filed the following criminal charges against 54-year-old Jodie Marie Marshall, of Parker, and 27-year-old Blake Michael Masemer, of Tionesta:

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3
– Conspiracy – False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:51 on January 24, Blake Masemer called the Clarion-based State Police and reported that his 2019 Jeep was stolen from a property on Haley Lane, in Perry Township, Clarion County, sometime between 6:00 a.m. on January 22 and 8:00 a.m. on January 23.

According to the complaint, through investigation, it was found that the vehicle that was reported stolen was involved in a hit-and-run crash on State Route 58 in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:26 a.m. on January 22, and Masemer’s time frame of when the vehicle was stolen did not match the date the crash occurred.

Troper Doverspike, of the Clarion-based State Police, interviewed Masemer and related to him that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash prior to his reported time of theft. Masemer then allegedly admitted that he lied about the vehicle being stolen and conspired with Jodi Marshall about what to tell the police, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Marshall and Masemer through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on February 28.

Preliminary arraignments are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, with Judge Miller presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.