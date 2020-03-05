Area Residents Accused of Falsely Reporting Stolen Vehicle

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing charges after they allegedly conspired to falsely report a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash had been stolen.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on Friday, February 28, filed the following criminal charges against 54-year-old Jodie Marie Marshall, of Parker, and 27-year-old Blake Michael Masemer, of Tionesta:

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:51 on January 24, Blake Masemer called the Clarion-based State Police and reported that his 2019 Jeep was stolen from a property on Haley Lane, in Perry Township, Clarion County, sometime between 6:00 a.m. on January 22 and 8:00 a.m. on January 23.

According to the complaint, through investigation, it was found that the vehicle that was reported stolen was involved in a hit-and-run crash on State Route 58 in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:26 a.m. on January 22, and Masemer’s time frame of when the vehicle was stolen did not match the date the crash occurred.

Troper Doverspike, of the Clarion-based State Police, interviewed Masemer and related to him that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash prior to his reported time of theft. Masemer then allegedly admitted that he lied about the vehicle being stolen and conspired with Jodi Marshall about what to tell the police, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Marshall and Masemer through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on February 28.

Preliminary arraignments are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, with Judge Miller presiding.

