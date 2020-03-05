Burns & Burns Vice President Alexis Burns Shares Insurance Tips With CUP Students

CLARION, Pa., (EYT) – Alexis Burns, Executive Vice President of Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. in Clarion, met with members of Clarion University’s American Marketing Association, or AMA, organization on February 24 to share a bit of real-world knowledge with them.

Burns said there are some things not commonly taught in school but very helpful to know.

“I wanted to share some general knowledge,” said Burns. “Things they really won’t learn in the classroom, that I didn’t get to learn in my college classes, that I think are applicable for everyday life.”

Burns attended Clarion Area High School. She’s a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where she majored in Marking and Supply Chain Management. She also was the president of Pitt’s AMA chapter during the year the club was named the top organization in the business school.

Burns is the fourth generation of her family to lead the business that started 80 years ago by her great-grandfather. Burns & Burns now has nine locations in Western Pennsylvania with offices in Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.

Burns explained that the company represents more than 60 different insurance companies.

“People get confused about that a little bit,” she said. “Think of us as the matchmaker. We’re matching you up with the best insurance company for you. We have more than 60 companies to chose from.”

“We have more than 65 employees, and four of those are Clarion University interns, which we’re very happy to have.

“We can help you with infinite lines of insurance. We can help with your home or your auto or your business, medicare, life, health; those are the things we can help with when it comes to insurance.”

She also touched on three types of insurance that students likely need, but may not completely understand.

The first was auto insurance.

Burns explained that it’s required by law for all drivers in Pennsylvania. She broke it into three segments:

– Liability: That is what is mandated by law; drivers must have at least liability insurance.

– Comprehensive: It’s used if something hits your car, anything from hail to a deer.

– Collision: It provides coverage when you collide with something.

Burns explained there are different factors when determining what that coverage will cost.

“The one that I think affects it the most is your driving record,” she told the students. “If you have a couple of tickets and a car wreck, your premium may be a little bit higher.”

She explained your credit score and the type of coverage you choose also determines the price you pay for your auto insurance.

Renter’s insurance is another area Burns wanted the students to understand.

Many landlords now require tenants to have it, but even if they don’t, she explained why students might want to consider it.

“If you don’t have the ability to replace your clothes, your furniture, or your appliances should your apartment be destroyed; then you should have this,” Burns explained. “Especially because it only costs about $10.00 per month.”

Your credit score and your level of coverage are factors in determining the cost.

“Your loss history is also a consideration,” Burns said. “Insurance companies don’t like to see a lot of claims on your record. If they do, they might deny coverage or increase the cost.”

Burns also told the students there are opportunities for discounts they should consider. Discounts may be offered to non-smokers or members of different associations, such as AARP. Finding such discounts is the job of the insurance agent.

Next, Burns touched on general liability insurance for those who may start their own business. That coverage is used primarily for visitor safety, such as slip-and-falls and for lawsuits.

She used the example of a business getting sued by a customer who got food poisoning at a restaurant.

Burns also talked to the students about the concept of personal selling. She gave the AMA students tips on how to present themselves to make the best impression on everything from job interviews to dating.

Burns noted it’s also an essential concept in managing employees.

“If you’re working on a huge task, you’re going to need your coworker’s help. You’re going have to sell to them why they need to do a certain task. You have to sell them to help you finish the project.

“Every time you communicate, you are personal selling; this is something to keep in mind.”

To find out more about insurance or Burns & Burns, visit them at burnsandburns.com.

