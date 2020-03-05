Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Truffles

These easy to make and delicious truffles are the perfect after dinner treat!

Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 – 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Chocolate sprinkles

Directions

~In a microwave, melt chocolate chips and milk; stir until smooth. Stir in vanilla. Refrigerate, covered, for two hours or until firm enough to roll.

~Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in chocolate sprinkles.

