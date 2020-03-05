Clarion’s Lewis Armstrong Named Philadelphia PD Officer Of The Month

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Former Clarion Area Bobcat football player and powerlifting team member, Lewis Armstrong, a Patrol Officer with Philadelphia Police Department (the nation’s fourth largest), was honored, along with his partner Patrol Officer Gregory Kotchi as the District 25 September 2019, Officers of the Month for September, 2019, in a ceremony on Tuesday, February 11th.

The Ceremony at the District 25 Headquarters, recognized Officers of the Month for September, October, November and December.

District 25 is part of East Division, which includes Districts 24, 25, 26. The Division located in North Philly, in an area that, according to latest statistics, is the most violent in the city.

(Patrol Officer Gregory Kotchi, Patrol Officer Lewis Armstrong and Captain Javier Rodriguez during the ceremony)

(Lewis (right) and a friend and fellow Patrolman on the streets of Philadelphia)

Officers Armstrong and Kotchi have been submitted for a commendation of merit.

Sergeant Richard Lineman, Lewis’ Squad Leader, shared this with Clarion Sports Zone: “Officer Lewis Armstrong is an extraordinary asset to my squad. He has shown a tremendous work ethic that very few possess.”

Lewis’ work ethic was not lost on Coach Judd Allan, who was Lewis’ head coach his senior year after being an assistant for several years.

“Lewis was a great kid – one of my favorites! He was a quiet leader who took his roles very seriously… he led our 2010 Bobcats in tackles as well. I could always count on him being the most prepared kid on our defense. He was hard-nosed, a great competitor, and kind to his teammates. I’m proud to hear he’s getting recognized for the same things off the field and in life!”

Lewis had 111 tackles (8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks), 10.1 tackles per game and 4.17 yards per carry his senior year. He participated in the West Penn Football Coaches Association (WPFCA) North-South All-Star Game in Hickory, having a great game for the North Squad.

Current Bobcat Coach Larry Wiser, who was Lewis’ head coach, through his junior year, had this to say: “Bob and Brenda have done such a great job of instilling good morals and values in all of their children.

“Number one son Lewis was one of the players that was always asking how he could be a better player. He was a very good linebacker, running back, and leader for the Bobcats. The last game he played, (West Penn Coaches Association) All-Star Game at Hickory may have been his best game ever.

“My admiration for Lewis took another turn when he voluntarily joined the Philadelphia Police Department. To say the least, we are all at Clarion proud of this young man.”

Lewis joined the Philadelphia Police Department, on December 18th, 2017, and graduated from the Police Academy on August 31st, 2018. He has been in the 25th District ever since.

(Photo by Emily Powers: Lewis deadlifting at a powerlifting meet at Redbank Valley in 2015)

Lewis, who has been a competitive bodybuilder said: “I met my girlfriend Chelsea who is from the Philadelphia area back in 2015 at a bodybuilding competition in Plymouth meeting. By the time I finished college, I knew I wanted to be a police officer.

“After moving here I believed that this was where I could make the most impact, and fortunately after a lot of waiting, I was accepted into the Philadelphia Police Academy.”

