Commissioners Review Succession Policy: Who’s in Charge During Emergency

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An Emergency Succession Plan now in development by Clarion County Commissioners will provide some answers to questions about who is in charge during an emergency.

Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley briefly discussed the plan during Tuesday’s work session. No action was taken, but the measure is expected to be voted on at a regular meeting.

“Counties are supposed to enact resolutions to ensure the continuity of government and keep the county running right during an emergency,” said Brosius. “It spells out the order of succession to discharge the duties of the county government if one or more of the Commissioners was unable to perform duties during an emergency.

“It flows from commissioner chairman to Vice-chair Tharan to Secretary Heasley to Chief Clerk Taylor Kriebel, and to Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers.”

Commissioners also discussed advertising for a replacement of the GIS director following the resignation of Lauren Elder.

“She was an assistant director for quite a few years, and we hired her back in my first term,” said Brosius.

Tharan announced Justice Works has moved out of the Human Services Building, leaving space available. Justice Works was originally retained to hire qualified CYS employees and still assists with CYS activities.

In other discussions:

Commissioners announced they would present proclamations for the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Saturday, March 4. Awards include 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, 2019 Business of the Year – Economic Development Division, 2019 Business of the Year – Community Service Division, and 2019 Citizen of the Year.

An auction of all county-owned vehicles that are no longer suited for usage is being planned.

A three-year contract extension on behalf of Transportation with Medical Transportation Management (MTM)from 7/1/2020 – 6/30/2023 is being considered. Rates per trip are 7/1/2020, $39.75; 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022: $41.05; and 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023: $42.35.

