 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Feature Local Job: Medical Billing Specialist

Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Medical Billing Specialist needed for full-time hours for a busy practice.

Applicants should have a Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree in Business, Health Care Administration or relevant field and 2 years of experience with medical billing.

This position requires a solid understanding of billing software, electronic medical records, and authorizations for services. Must be able to manage time effectively, possess excellent communication skills and have strong organizational ability.

This position offers excellent compensation, paid training, a benefit package for full-time employees and a supportive work environment.

Email resume, cover letter, and references to hopethrutherapy@gmail.com by March 18, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.