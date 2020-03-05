Featured Local Job: Goss Gas Seeking Production Worker

Goss Gas is seeking a production worker who can work nights, evenings, and weekends.

Overtime and part time positions available.

Competitive wage starts at $14 hour plus incentive.

A production worker is responsible for operating equipment in a production facility and preparing propane cylinders for distribution: paint machine, sand blaster, inspection, etc.

Operate machinery to assist on the production process.

Assemble materials and equipment as required.

Inspect finished propane cylinders for defects to ensure quality.

Communicate effectively with coworkers to ensure efficient production and deadlines are met.

Conduct inspections and quality control of products.

Assist in lifting, carrying and moving cylinder as required.

Must be able to lift up 50lbs.

Must be 18.

Please apply on indeed.com or email Nate: nbeggs@gosgass.com

