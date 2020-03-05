Featured Local Job: Positions at Faller’s Furniture

Looking for a new career? FALLER’S FURNITURE IS HIRING!

They currently have open positions and will be holding open interviews on Friday, March 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Stop in early to fill out an application and schedule a time slot.

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.