Herbert Neil Silvis, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

He was born December 4, 1928, to the late Harry and Anna (Huckabone) Silvis in Greenwood, Forest County, PA.

He attended three separate one room schoolhouses in Barnett Twp., in Forest County and graduated from Sigel High School in 1947.

He married his sweetheart, Joycelyn Emerick on October 4, 1953, and after sixty-four years of marriage she survives him.

They had one son, Rodney (Shelly) of Mechanicsburg, PA; two granddaughters, Kelly (Mike) Walker of Mechanicsburg, PA and Katie (Brendan) Rhoad of Springfield, VA; and two great-grandsons, Avery and Cameron Walker.

While in high school he played on the school’s first undefeated basketball team and District 9 championship team.

After high school he went to work for United Natural Gas Co. (National Fuel) where he worked for forty-seven years as an equipment operator, welder, assistant foreman and a foreman of Western Transmission and the Knoxdale Field before retiring.

He served as co-manager with John Bower in the Brookville Minor League, with Harold Larimer in Little League and Fred Clark in Teener League.

He and Harold Larimer managed Brookville Glove to four championships and the Brookville All-Stars to an 8-1 record and the furthest any all-star team has gone in Brookville history.

He also served as President of the Brookville Little League.

He was active in the First United Methodist Church and is presently a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, past member of the United Way and received the Man of the Year Award in 2000 from the Brookville Chamber of Commerce.

He served twenty years on the Jefferson County Fair Board. He received the 2013 Outstanding Fair Ambassador Award from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge in Marienville, Coudersport Consistory and Erie Shrine Club.

One of his proudest accomplishments was convincing Jerry Conners and the State Department of Transportation to install the by-pass between Rt. 322 and Rt. 28 at the east end of Brookville.

He along with his wife, Joyce, were avid sports fans, especially of the Pirates and Steelers.

They were both known to attend most Brookville High School football, and boys’ and girls’ basketball games and were honored as Super Fans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Donna Motter of Clarington, Lois Chandler Ouellette of Marienville and June Kelly of Sigel, and three brothers, Harry of Allegheny NY, Paul of Redclyffe, PA and Max of Marienville, PA.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his parents’ house every Sunday, enjoying the meals and singing hymns.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2 – 4pm and 6 – 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

An additional viewing will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10 – 11am at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 S. White Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service be held immediately following the viewing, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack.

Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, or to the Jefferson County Fair, PO Box 213, Brockway PA, 15824, or to the Olive Temple Lodge, No. 557, Free and Accepted Masons, 1849 Route 36, Tionesta PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

