Hinderliter, Beighley Continue to Lead D9 in Basketball Scoring Through March 4

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Karns City’s Chase Beighley continue to lead District 9 basketball in scoring through March 4.

(Photo of Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter (left) and Karns City’s Chase Beighley (right), the leading girls’ and boys’ scorer in District 9 through March 4)

Hinderliter is the top girls’ scorer in the district averaging 21.1 points per game, 0.6 ppg better than Clarion’s Kait Constantino, who is in second place. Rounding out the Top Five in girls’ scoring are Port Allegany’s Cailey Barnett (18.8 ppg), Bradford’s Hannah Lary (18.6 ppg) and Union’s Dominika Logue (17.2 ppg).

The complete girls’ Top 25 can be viewed here.

Beighley, whose season is over, is the top boys’ scorer in D9 averaging 24.3 ppg, over two points better than the No. 2 scorer, Levi Orton of A-C Valley, who checks in at 22.2 ppg. Rounding out the Top Five in boys’ scoring at Clarion’s Cal German (20.9 ppg), Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti (20.2 ppg) and Northern Potter’s Carter Anderson (20.1 ppg).

The complete boys’ Top 25 can be viewed here.

