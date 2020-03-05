 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Hinderliter, Beighley Continue to Lead D9 in Basketball Scoring Through March 4

Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Hinderliter and BeighleyCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Karns City’s Chase Beighley continue to lead District 9 basketball in scoring through March 4.

(Photo of Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter (left) and Karns City’s Chase Beighley (right), the leading girls’ and boys’ scorer in District 9 through March 4)

Hinderliter is the top girls’ scorer in the district averaging 21.1 points per game, 0.6 ppg better than Clarion’s Kait Constantino, who is in second place. Rounding out the Top Five in girls’ scoring are Port Allegany’s Cailey Barnett (18.8 ppg), Bradford’s Hannah Lary (18.6 ppg) and Union’s Dominika Logue (17.2 ppg).

The complete girls’ Top 25 can be viewed here.

Beighley, whose season is over, is the top boys’ scorer in D9 averaging 24.3 ppg, over two points better than the No. 2 scorer, Levi Orton of A-C Valley, who checks in at 22.2 ppg. Rounding out the Top Five in boys’ scoring at Clarion’s Cal German (20.9 ppg), Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti (20.2 ppg) and Northern Potter’s Carter Anderson (20.1 ppg).

The complete boys’ Top 25 can be viewed here.

 


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.