Knox Man Accused of Punching Elderly Parents, Resisting Arrest Waives Hearing

Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

GavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man waived his hearing on Tuesday on criminal charges for allegedly punching his elderly parents and then resisting arrest.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 46-year-old Baron John Beichner, of Knox, were waived for court on Tuesday, March 3:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Beichner is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late February in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, February 23, around 3:56 p.m., Troopers Rowe, Freeman, Jarret, and Cyphert, of the Clarion-based State Police, were dispatched to a residence on Twin Church Road for a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, the troopers found Baron Beichner standing at the top of the stairs inside the residence. Beichner was then told to get on the ground. Beichner actively resisted arrest, refusing to put his hands behind his back, and having to be guided to the ground, the complaint states.

Trooper Rowe then spoke to the victims, Beichner’s parents – an 82-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman – at the scene. They related Beichner punched each of them in the chest with a closed fist then pushed them inside the residence, according to the complaint.

Beichner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 23.


