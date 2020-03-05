Moniteau Grad Greaves Named All-PAC in Women’s Basketball for Westminster

GREENVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Moniteau graduate Alazia Greaves was named All-PSAC second-team in women’s basketball recently.

(Photo courtesy of Westminster Athletics)

Greaves, a junior, is all-conference for the first time of her career after averaging a Greaves averaged a career-best 10.3 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.

She tied her single-game career-high of 25 points on two separate occasions this season. Greaves’ biggest impact was felt on the defensive side of the floor, as she led Westminster with 50 total steals this season.

The junior earned her first career double-double in Westminster’s PAC Championship Tournament Quarterfinal victory over Waynesburg.

