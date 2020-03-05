Indiana County Man Busted With Child Pornography Following Investigation into Sexual Assault of Disabled Man

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Indiana County man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a disabled man led to the discovery of child pornography.

According to Indiana-based State Police, an investigation was initiated on August 19, 2019, after an adult male victim, who suffers from an intellectual disability, reported having indecent sexual contact with 36-year-old Robert Earl Rout III, of Indiana, Pa., at the victim’s residence in White Township, Indiana County.

Upon further investigation, search warrants were executed on a laptop computer that was seized from Rout, and a search of the laptop was then conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit.

The search revealed 25 still images of child pornography as well as a video recording, police say.

Court documents indicate Rout was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, on the following charges:

– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (26 counts)

– Indecent Assault Person With Mental Disability, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, with Judge Steffee presiding.

