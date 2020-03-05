Shippenville Woman Waives Hearing on Charges for DUI-Related Crash Involving Two Pedestrians

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on charges resulting from a DUI-related crash in which two pedestrians were struck.

According to court documents, the following charges against 47-year-old Mary Frances Guntrum were waived for court on Wednesday, March 3:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Guntrum is currently free after being released on her own recognizance.

The charges are the result of a crash that occurred on State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County in March of 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:47 p.m. on March 16, 2019, Troopers Berggren and Jarrett, of PSP Clarion, were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the above-described location involving two pedestrians.

On their arrival, the troopers observed a flat-bed tow truck with a vehicle on the back that appeared to have been struck by another vehicle. To the right of the tow truck, there was a blue Chevrolet Trax on its roof.

The Trax was registered to Mary Guntrum, the complaint indicates.

The pedestrians that had been struck in the crash were being treated by medical personnel and being transported when the troopers arrived at the scene.

Trooper Jarrett spoke to Guntrum, who was in the back of an ambulance at the scene.

According to the complaint, Guntrum reported she drank five or six beers while at a bar in Knox. She related that she did not see the emergency scene until she hit the tow truck. She then stated she was unsure what had happened.

During the interview, Trooper Jarrett detected a strong odor of alcohol around Guntrum. She “appeared to be under the influence,” according to the complaint.

Trooper Jarrett also spoke with a passenger that was in Guntrum’s vehicle. The passenger stated he had seen the emergency scene ahead as they were driving and said so to Guntrum, but she did not slow down, according to the complaint.

Guntrum was then taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

During further investigation of the incident, Trooper Jarrett also interviewed the victims that were struck by Guntrum’s vehicle. Both victims stated that their vehicle was about to be towed at the time of the crash. They reported the tow truck had yellow lights and flares set up behind the scene to warn traffic, and there was an escort vehicle approximately a quarter-mile behind them with a yellow light on the roof to warn traffic of the scene ahead.

Both victims said they saw the vehicle coming and began to wave their arms, but the vehicle did not slow down. Both victims were struck by Guntrum’s vehicle and were later transported to UPMC Northwest for minor injuries.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, January 23.

