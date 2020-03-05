Obenrader Leads Gannon Past Edinboro into PSAC Women’s Basketball Semifinals

ERIE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Tori Obenrader’s double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds led Gannon past Edinboro and into the PSAC Women’s basketball semifinals with a 67-53 win over the visiting Fighting Scots Wednesday.

(Photo of Tori Obenrader of Gannon. Photo by Mike Schnelle. Photo courtesy of Slippery Rock University Athletics)

Obenrader shot 7 of 13 from the floor and added two blocked shots for the Lady Knights (23-6).

Sydney Mitchell added 17 points and nine rebounds in the win for Gannon, while Emily Poling had 10 points and five helpers.

Michaela Barnes paced Edinboro with a game-high 26 points with Bridgette Shaffer adding 13 points.

Gannon will play Shippensburg, a 73-57 winner over Shephard, in the semifinals at IUP Saturday. Shippensburg won the PSAC East. The teams did not play in the regular season.

IUP, the PSAC West champion, needed overtime to beat California (Pa.), 68-65, in its quarterfinal game to earn the right to host the PSAC Final Four. The Crimson Hawks will play East Stroudsburg, a 53-42 winner over Bloomsburg.

