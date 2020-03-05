 

Police Respond to Vehicle Crash on Route 899

Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 899 on Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 5:46 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 899, just north of Oliver Lane, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on State Route 899, north of the intersection with Oliver Road, and came upon a deer standing in the northbound travel lane. The vehicle struck the deer and sustained damage to the front left panel.

No injuries were reported.

The name of the driver was not released.

The deer was located in proximity to the vehicle, along with debris from the vehicle. Everything was cleared from the roadway.


