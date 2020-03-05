Summerville Man Waives Hearing on Felony Drug Charges

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Summerville man waived his hearing on Tuesday on felony drug charges resulting from an incident in which a large quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in his residence.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 27-year-old Jacob Brian Ishman were waived for court on Tuesday, March 3:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Ishman is currently free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred last year in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 10, 2019, agents of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force received information that Jacob Ishman had gone to Washington D.C. and purchased a large amount of marijuana (possibly up to one pound) and brought it back to his residence in Summerville.

The agents proceeded to Ishman’s residence and asked to be allowed inside to talk.

The complaint states that Ishman allowed the agents inside, where they noted his pupils were large, his movement was slow, and there was an odor of burnt marijuana in the residence.

According to the complaint, when asked about the allegations, Ishman initially denied them. However, when one of the officers did a security sweep of the residence, the officer noted a bong in the bedroom. Ishman was then told the officers had enough probable cause to seek a warrant, or he could “just tell us where the stuff was.”

The complaint states a short time later, after the warrant was requested, Ishman said he would show the officers the marijuana. He then led them to his bedroom, opened the bottom drawer of his nightstand, and handed the officers three bags of marijuana, containing 28 grams each. He also turned over a water bong with marijuana residue.

According to the complaint, one of the officers then opened the rest of the drawers and also found numerous items of paraphernalia, including Zig Zag papers, cigar blunts, THC vape refills, a grinder, and a scale.

Ishman was then asked about other paraphernalia and retrieved another water bong from the back corner of a closet. The officers then looked in the closet and also found marijuana stems and an edible marijuana cookie, according to the complaint.

All of the items were then secured as evidence.

The charges were filed through Judge Bazylak’s office on January 2, 2020.

