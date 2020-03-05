 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Susie A. Goodman

Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

SusieSusie A. Goodman, 74, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on February 2, 1946 in Fairmount City; daughter of the late Orvin and Phyllis Levy Ditty.

Susie attended Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem.

She was a loving and devoted homemaker.

Susie enjoyed watching game shows on tv, working on crossword puzzles, and drinking her coffee and eating her cookies every morning.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Susie is survived by her three children, Michelle Goodman and her companion, Shawn Terwint, of Clarion, Matthew Goodman and his companion, Jamie Kifer, of Clarion, and Miles Goodman and his companion, Crystal McQueeney, of Sligo and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Ditty, Sr. of Parker; three sisters, Linda Ferris and her husband, Pete, of Strattanville, Sandy Parsons and her husband, David, of Knox, and Shirley Ace and her husband, Donald, of Emlenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents and three children, Michael, Mark, and Penny Goodman.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where a funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Rev. Harold Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.