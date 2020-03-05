Susie A. Goodman, 74, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on February 2, 1946 in Fairmount City; daughter of the late Orvin and Phyllis Levy Ditty.

Susie attended Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem.

She was a loving and devoted homemaker.

Susie enjoyed watching game shows on tv, working on crossword puzzles, and drinking her coffee and eating her cookies every morning.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Susie is survived by her three children, Michelle Goodman and her companion, Shawn Terwint, of Clarion, Matthew Goodman and his companion, Jamie Kifer, of Clarion, and Miles Goodman and his companion, Crystal McQueeney, of Sligo and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Ditty, Sr. of Parker; three sisters, Linda Ferris and her husband, Pete, of Strattanville, Sandy Parsons and her husband, David, of Knox, and Shirley Ace and her husband, Donald, of Emlenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents and three children, Michael, Mark, and Penny Goodman.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where a funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Rev. Harold Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.