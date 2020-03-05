 

Three People Arrested After Stealing Over $500 in Merchandise from Area Outlet Stores

Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - newMERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three individuals were taken into custody on Tuesday after being caught stealing over $500.00 in merchandise from Grove City Outlet stores in Mercer County.

According to Mercer-based State Police, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, an incident of retail theft was reported at the Outlet Mall on Leesburg Grove City Road in Springfield Township, Mercer County.

Police then located the suspects, 24-year-old Char’nae Davis, of Bedford Heights, Ohio; 21-year-old Brianna Nobles, of Maple Heights, Ohio; and Fredericka Johnson, of Cleveland, Ohio, fleeing the area on Interstate 79 northbound.

Police say all three suspects were subsequently arrested for retail theft and were lodged in the Mercer County Jail.

The items stolen were listed as merchandise from Old Navy, valued at $179.85; an orange Gap logo hoodie, valued at $16.99; and merchandise from The Children’s Place, valued at $355.15, with the items totaling a value of $551.99, all of which were recovered by state police.


