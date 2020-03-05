East Forest Sends Whisner Off in Style to PIAA Wrestling Championships

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Cameron Whisner, an East Forest student wrestling for Kane, got a stylish send off to the PIAA wrestling championships Wednesday at the school.

Whisner got to ride out of town on a fire truck after a sendoff from students, faculty and staff at East Forest.

Whisner won the District 9 title at 182 pounds and was the Northwest Region runner-up at the same weight class.

At 32-1, Whisner (32-1) wrestles Burrell’s Richard Feroce (35-14) in his opening bout Thursday, March 5, at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

