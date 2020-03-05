New Scholarship Opportunity for Redbank Valley High School Students

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Kameron’s Karing Challenge is a scholarship that was established by the family of Kameron Rankin.

Kameron was a family man who loved his community and would often help those in need through his business, Fitness Down Under Gym.

While living, Kameron wished to create a scholarship that would provide opportunities for Redbank Valley students in need. In order to continue his legacy of giving to his community, Kameron’s Karing Challenge will award an annual scholarship of $500.00 to a Redbank Valley High School graduating senior who shares Kameron’s passion for the community.

The scholarship is administered through Bridge Builders Community Foundations. Students can begin the scholarship application process at www.bbcf.org until March 6, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Donors can contribute to Kameron’s Karing Challenge online at www.bbcf.org. On the main page is a button that says, “DONATE HERE,” and Kameron’s Karing Challenge can be specified in the checkout notes.

