 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

New Scholarship Opportunity for Redbank Valley High School Students

Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

KameronPicNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Kameron’s Karing Challenge is a scholarship that was established by the family of Kameron Rankin.

Kameron was a family man who loved his community and would often help those in need through his business, Fitness Down Under Gym.

While living, Kameron wished to create a scholarship that would provide opportunities for Redbank Valley students in need. In order to continue his legacy of giving to his community, Kameron’s Karing Challenge will award an annual scholarship of $500.00 to a Redbank Valley High School graduating senior who shares Kameron’s passion for the community.

The scholarship is administered through Bridge Builders Community Foundations. Students can begin the scholarship application process at www.bbcf.org until March 6, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Donors can contribute to Kameron’s Karing Challenge online at www.bbcf.org. On the main page is a button that says, “DONATE HERE,” and Kameron’s Karing Challenge can be specified in the checkout notes.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.