100+ School Districts Call for Gov. Wolf’s Charter Reforms

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Leaders of more than 100 school districts across Pennsylvania have called on the legislature to enact Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed Charter School Law reforms.

These changes would allow school districts to reinvest an additional $280 million into their classrooms while ensuring charter schools are held accountable for the quality of education they provide.

“Every child in Pennsylvania deserves the opportunity to receive a high-quality education, but our current law allows some charter schools to perform poorly at the expense of students enrolled in traditional district schools,” said Gov. Wolf. “My charter school law proposal will benefit all students while helping to ensure all schools are held to the same quality and ethics standards.”

Gov. Wolf’s package of policy and budget initiatives include applying the special education funding formula to all charter schools, establishing a statewide cyber charter tuition rate, and improving the tuition redirection process. The changes will better align payments made to charter schools with the actual cost of educating students. Clarification of the redirection process will increase fairness, accountability, and transparency.

Taxpayers spent $1.8 billion on charter schools last year, including more than $500 million on cyber charter schools. The rising cost of charter schools is draining funding from traditional public schools, which has forced cuts to classroom programs and property tax increases.

A recent 2020 State of Education survey conducted by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) determined that more than 70 percent of Pennsylvania’s public school districts identified mandatory charter school tuition costs as one of their biggest sources of budget pressure.

“The charter funding issue is not a new budget challenge, but it is a significant and rising one and its imbalance is causing grave issues for the school districts,” said PSBA Chief Executive Officer Nathan G. Mains. “We appreciate and support Governor Wolf’s attention paid to this in his budget proposal. We are proud of our more than 100 school districts that have adopted the resolution calling for charter school funding reform. Our work will continue until the situation is righted and we are appreciative to have the support of the governor.”

The 108 school districts voicing their need for Charter School Law reform are:

Albert Gallatin Area School District

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District

Altoona Area School District

Athens Area School District

Belle Vernon Area School District

Bellwood-Antis School District

Bensalem Township School District

Bethlehem Area School District

Bradford Area School District

Brownsville Area School District

Burgettstown Area School District

Burrell School District

California Area School District

Canon-Mcmillan School District

Carbondale Area School District

Central Columbia School District

Central Greene School District

Central Valley School District

Charleroi Area School District

Conemaugh Valley School District

Conneaut School District

Connellsville Area School District

Cornell School District

Corry Area School District

Coudersport Area School District

Cranberry Area School District

Delaware Valley School District

Derry Area School District

Duquesne City School District

Elk Lake School District

Erie City School District

Fannett-Metal School District

Forest Area School District

Forest City Regional School District

Fort Leboeuf School District

Frazier School District

Gateway School District

Greater Latrobe School District

Hazleton Area School District

Hempfield Area School District

Highlands School District

Hopewell Area School District

Indiana Area School District

Interboro School District

Jamestown Area School District

Jefferson-Morgan School District

Jersey Shore Area School District

Keystone Central School District

Lackawanna Trail School District

Lakeland School District

Laurel Highlands School District

Leechburg Area School District

Middletown Area School District

Midd-West School District

Mifflin County School District

Millcreek Township School District

Montoursville Area School District

Mount Pleasant Area School District

Muhlenberg School District

Neshannock Township School District

North Hills School District

Northampton Area School District

Northern Cambria School District

Northern Tioga School District

Northgate School District

Norwin School District

Oil City Area School District

Oswayo Valley School District

Otto-Eldred School District

Panther Valley School District

Parkland School District

Penn Cambria School District

Penncrest School District

Peters Township School District

Pittsburgh School District

Quakertown Community School District

Ridgway Area School District

Ringgold School District

Rochester Area School District

Sayre Area School District

Schuylkill Valley School District

Shamokin Area School District

Sharon City School District

Somerset Area School District

South Fayette Township School District

Southeastern Greene School District

Southern Columbia Area School District

Southern York County School District

Stroudsburg Area School District

Susquehanna Community School District

The School District of Haverford Township

The School District of Lancaster

Uniontown Area School District

Upper Darby School District

Upper Dublin School District

Upper St. Clair Township School District

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District

Washington School District

West Chester Area School District

West Jefferson Hills School District

West Middlesex Area School District

West Shore School District

West York Area School District

William Penn School District

Wilmington Area School District

Woodland Hills School District

York Suburban School District

Yough School District

