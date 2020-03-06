 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, March 6, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


