Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Split Cheesecake Dessert

This layered treat features cheesecake, bananas, and chocolate and caramel sauces!

Banana Split Cheesecake Dessert

Ingredients

2 – 21.4 oz. packages strawberry no-bake cheesecake mix

3/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

3 cups cold milk

1 – 8 oz. can crushed pineapple, well drained

3 medium firm bananas, sliced

1/2 cup chocolate ice cream topping, warmed, divided

1/2 cup caramel ice cream topping, divided

1 – 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/3 cup chopped pecans

Maraschino cherries with stems

Directions

~Set aside filling and strawberry topping packets from cheesecake mixes. Place the contents of the crust mix packets in a large bowl; stir in butter and sugar until crumbly. Press into an ungreased 13x 9-inch dish.

~In a large bowl, beat milk and contents of filling packets on low speed until blended. Beat on high for three minutes. Spread over the crust. Cover and refrigerate for one hour.

~Spread contents of strawberry topping packets over cheesecake. Top with pineapple and bananas. Drizzle with 1/4 cup of chocolate topping and 1/4 cup caramel topping. Spread with whipped topping.

~Refrigerate for two hours or until set. Before serving, drizzle with remaining chocolate and caramel toppings. Top with pecans and cherries.

