Clarion Forest VNA Employee Spotlight: Marilyn Smith – Over 32 Years of Dedication
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Marilyn Smith has been a dedicated employee of Clarion Forest VNA for over 32 years.
Marilyn holds the position of receptionist at the agency.
According to Marilyn, her career at Clarion Forest VNA began by being at the “right place at the right time!”
She had been working at the VNA “part-time” by helping them get caught up on some filing, and when a secretarial position became available, they offered her the job.
Marilyn said that she feels fortunate for the opportunity to be a part of the VNA team.
“Being part of an organization that offers one-on-one care and personal attention to our patients from the moment the phone is answered to the visit our care staff makes to the patient’s home” is what Marilyn likes most about her position.
Marilyn is a “people person.”
She likes the people who she works with, as well as the people who she meets.
Clarion Forest VNA has “given me the opportunity to learn new skills over the years and grow in a direction that fits well with my interests and personality,” explained Marilyn.
She added that “even though our encounters are brief, the patients and family members are grateful for the assistance I provide. AND – they are so appreciative to have a ‘live’ operator on this end when they call in. That is a rare find these days!”
Marilyn has many aspects of her career that she enjoys.
She said that she has many fond memories from the people she has met over the years, and the comments are what stays in her mind.
“Always the comments,” she said. “Whether written in a card, over the phone, in person….When a family member tells me they couldn’t have cared for their terminally ill loved one without our help or when a former patient gives our staff credit for getting them back on their feet after going through a difficult recovery…”
“At my desk, I get to hear many compliments about the folks I work with.
“I’m proud of the care our organization provides for the people in our community. It’s great to hear that we do make a difference in lives every day.”
