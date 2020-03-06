Clarview & Country Springs Announce 2020 Campus Forecast, Review
SLIGO, Pa. – Excitement in Sligo, PA: Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is proud to be celebrating their 40th Anniversary – and Country Springs Personal Care was Deficiency-Free in 2019!
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive rehabilitative services both inpatient and outpatient, skilled nursing, intermediate care, and inpatient hospice care to the residents of the community. Since opening in 1975, Clarview Rest Home, Inc. has proven to be very effective and has been financially independent. The Board of Clarview Rest Home, Inc. controls all of their own finances and is also financially independent of any other entity.
Country Springs Personal Care is honored to announce that they received a Deficiency-Free 2019 Bureau of Human Services Licensing Annual Survey.
Country Springs also received the 2018 Personal Care of the Year award from Affinity Health Services, Inc., along with five other awards at the AHS annual awards ceremony this spring.
“We have grown a lot in the last three years and are striving to continue to provide resident-focused quality of life in a family environment. We were humbled by the awards and then to receive a Deficiency-Free annual survey was amazing. A Deficiency-Free survey is very hard-earned through dedication and a true Team of wonderful employees. It doesn’t just happen overnight or by one or two people. It takes a family and I am proud to be part of the Country Springs Family,” stated Mindy Gatesman, PCHA Administrator.
Country Springs was established on the Clarview Campus in 1996. Country Springs was developed as an alternative to traditional retirement communities and other traditional adult residential options. Country Springs ensures that the residents enjoy their days through a wide variety of activities and services. Living at Country Springs is a relief to many not to be concerned with the common day-to-day duties they performed for decades and may now relax and enjoy something special … Peace of mind.
In 2017, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center opened the Clarview Country Rehab Suite. A 24-bed unit that provides the comfort of home plus access to all of the amenities that Clarview has to offer. The Semi-Private and Private rooms are designed to meet the needs of residents eighteen years of age and over. With the wide range of ages requiring inpatient therapy, the private rooms are set up to provide an area for family and friends to visit comfortably. The admissions team at Clarview can provide pre-surgical planning to confirm your clinical and financial needs are met upon your arrival to ensure a smooth transition from the hospital to Clarview. Clarview offers seven-days-a-week aggressive inpatient and outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy for stroke rehab, cardiac recovery, joint replacement, fracture care, swallowing difficulty, post-surgical rehab, injury recovery, and illness debilitation rehab.
Along with the short-term rehab suite, Clarview continues to offer long-term care nursing services to the local communities and surrounding counties. Health care services include IV therapy, skin care, respite care, tracheotomy care, dialysis management, hospice care, Restorative Nursing Programs, complex medical services, five-days-a-week onsite Physician Assistant, and wound care.
Clarview welcomed Mary Shannon, DNP, CRNP, CWOCN Wound Care Consultant to the Clarview Family. Mary is a Nurse Practitioner, and founder of Shannon Wound Care Consultants LLC. Together with Kierstin Krepps, PA-C, Physician Assistant, Mary is the second physician extender helping to ensure the residents receive expedited, advanced-level care in-house in the effort to prevent a readmission to the hospital.
Resident-centered care is priority at Clarview.
Part of that care is life enrichment through activities. On June 18, 2019 the Clarview Campus welcomed a new Director of Activities, Emily Kitchen, to oversee the department after the retirement of Darlene Davis after 38 years of service to Clarview’s residents. Activities are established and utilized to engage the various ages of the residents and are provided seven-days-a week. Card games, corn hole, manicures, trivia, bingo, and karaoke are a few of the various in-house activities. Clarview arranged outings to Pirates baseball games, Living Treasure Animal Park, RRR Roadhouse and shopping trips to the local mall and Walmart. Every spring Clarview and Country Springs host their Annual Easter Egg hunt for the community. In the fall they host a themed Greet-N-Treat community event allowing the community to interact with other community-based organizations as well as residents, families and staff of the campus.
Clarview also offers a Direct Admission Program that can provide admission directly from an emergency department, home-health agency, primary care physicians, and home. Many commercial insurances and Medicare Advantage plans no longer require the traditional Medicare three midnight hospital stay prior to admission to a skilled nursing facility and rehab center. If the services required meet the admission criteria, the individual can directly admit to the facility. For more information about the Direct Admission Program, please call the Admissions Team at Clarview at 814-745-2031.
Together the Clarview Campus currently employs 120 individuals. The commitment of the employees of the Clarview Campus is evident through their longevity and dedication. The Clarview Family continues to grow and evolve as they provide quality care and services.
The beautiful Clarview Campus offers multiple outdoor leisure areas, wheelchair accessible catch and release fishing pond, and the Veterans Courtyard. The residents of the Clarview Campus have access to reserve the main pavilion with full service restrooms and a barbeque pit for a private gathering or celebration with friends and family.
Clarview Campus invites you to visit the campus and learn about the continuum of care and services provided. Whether you are in need of personal care, outpatient therapy, or skilled nursing or rehabilitative care, let us help you. Making a decision for care for yourself or a family member can be overwhelming, give us a call or stop by to learn more.
Remember, you have the freedom of choice in selecting care and a living community. Clarview is dedicated to enriching the lives of their residents, staff, and families … The Clarview Family.
They Cared for Us Yesterday … We Care For Them Today.
