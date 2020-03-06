Deadline Near for YMCA Pre-K & Kindergarten Basketball Program

CLARION, Pa. – The deadline is fast approaching for the YMCA Pre-K and Kindergarten Basketball Clinic that begins March 10.

Basketball for younger children focuses on fundamentals, trying all positions, and sportsmanship. The Y programs are based on the four core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

Basketball Registration for youth in Pre-K, Kindergarten, Grade 1 & 2: Registration forms available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

YMCA PRE-K & KINDERGARTEN BASKETBALL PROGRAM

Pre-K and Kindergarten is a fundamental, participation based program for boys and girls in pre-k and kindergarten. Practices and games will be held Tuesdays at the YMCA. Registration is required by March 6. Practices begin March 10 and conclude March 31.

Register at the YMCA or online.

Program held Tuesdays March 10, 17, 24, 31 The cost for the program is $15/Members; $25/Non-members.

YMCA 1st & 2nd GRADE BASKETBALL PROGRAM

This is a fundamental, participation based program for girls and boys in grades 1 & 2. Practices and games are held on Saturdays at the Y. All players receive t-shirts. Registration is required by March 27. Practices and games will begin on March 28 and will conclude on April 25. (No games on April 11.)

Parents can register at the YMCA or online.

Program held March 28, April 4, 18, 25. The cost is $20/Members and $35/Non-members.

To learn more about these programs, contact the Clarion County YMCA Program Director, Katie Neely, at programdirector@clarionymca.net or call 814-764-3400.

