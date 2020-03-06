Details of Incident That Led to Burglary Charges for Lucinda Woman Released

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The details of an incident that occurred in Shippenville Borough and led to felony burglary and related charges for a Lucinda woman have been released.

According to court documents, the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 26-year-old Megan Renee Stumpner:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Around 5:00 p.m. on February 21, Trooper Rowe, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Shippenville Borough for a report of a trespass.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported that Megan Stumpner had arrived at her residence looking for her husband around 4:45 p.m. The victim told Stumpner her husband was not at the residence, and Stumpner reportedly pushed past the victim into the residence, then took the victim’s phone and threw it onto the ground, breaking the screen.

The victim reported Stumpner was yelling and screaming at her, the complaint notes.

The victim then told Stumpner she was not allowed in the house and had to leave. The victim said she was able to get Stumpner out of the door, and Stumpner then left the area, according to the complaint.

Stumpner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:40 p.m. on February 24.

Stumpner is currently free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on March 24 in Clarion County Central Court.

Stumpner and her husband, 28-year-old Hunter James Stumpner, are also scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings on felony child endangerment charges at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

