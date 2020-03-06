Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician Position At The Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time or part-time available.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive and team oriented, and must be committed to providing excellent patient care.

Also, must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at different Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed.

Travel benefits are provided along with a competitive wage.

Full-time positions are offered a full benefit package.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN or individual with medical experience preferred.

Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com.

Send resumes to arenninger@laureleye.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.