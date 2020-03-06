Former Butler County Pastor Accused of Theft of Nearly $20K From Church

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former Butler County pastor and his wife are wanted for the alleged theft of almost $20,000.00 of church funds.

Butler-based State Police say 46-year-old Jeffrey Lang, currently of Glendale, Ohio, was employed as the reverend at the West Sunbury Presbyterian Church from March 2012 to October 2018.

According to police, the executive board of the church noticed a considerable amount of money missing from their account and had a forensic audit completed for 2016, 2017, and 2018. The audit determined that Lang received over $33,000.00 in excess of his allowable compensation, per his “2017 and 2018 Pastor’s Term of Call.”

The forensic audit expanded its findings outside of Lang’s salary and found a considerable amount of misappropriated funds. During Lang’s employment, he was given a “Pastor’s Term of Call” which included his annual salary, social security offset, and reimbursed expense. Lang’s reimbursed expenses included medical purchases, auto expenses, education needs, and any other potential expenses. Lang was not to go over this allowed reimbursed compensation, making it his responsibility to keep a record of his spending, police say.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the misappropriated funds were a result of Lang and his wife, 48-year-old Kimberley Lang, utilizing the church’s banking account for their family’s own personal benefit and not the benefit of the church. Items in the misappropriated funds include purchases at retail stores, grocery stores, gas stations, travel costs, car repairs, eye care facilities, and payments to the University of Dubuque, according to police.

Police say the approximate total for the misappropriated funds is $19,936.32.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Jeffrey Lang through Butler County Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton’s office on Tuesday, March 3:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

According to court documents, the following charge was filed against Kimberly Lang on March 3.

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Jeffrey and Kimberley Lang, who currently reside in Ohio.

