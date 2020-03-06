Hinderliter, Obenrader Named First-Team All-PSAC West in Women’s Basketball

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (D9Sports) – A pair of District 9 alumnae were named first-team All-PSAC West in women’s basketball Thursday.

(Photos of Brooke Hinderliter (left) and Tori Obenrader (right). Photos by Mike Schnelle. Photos courtesy of Slippery Rock University Athletics)

Slippery Rock’s Brooke Hinderliter from Redbank Valley and Gannon’s Tori Obenrader from Gannon were both chosen to the seven-player first-team squad in voting by the league’s coaches.

Hinderliter, a senior, was recognized as an all-conference performer for the third straight season and joined Kory Fielitz, Lori Robinson and Shelbey Wardman as the only players in program history have earned All-PSAC West accolades on three occasions.

She capped off a brilliant four-year career at The Rock in 2019-20 by starting all 28 games and averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 32.8 minutes played per contest. Hinderliter closed the season ranked third in the PSAC in free throw shooting percentage (.835) and fifth in scoring.

Hinderliter was the only player in the PSAC West this season to average at least 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Additionally, Hinderliter is just one of seven players across the entire Atlantic Region (PSAC, CIAA, MEC) to reach those statistical minimums in 2019-20.

Arguably the top all-around player to ever take the floor for Slippery Rock, Hinderliter ended her collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in free throws made (494), games started (111) and tied for the most games played (112) in addition to ranking second in points scored (1,743), third in offensive rebounds (248), third in free-throw shooting percentage (.832), third in minutes played (3,338), eighth in total rebounds (629), 10th in steals (128), 19th in blocks (32) and 19th in assists (202).

Hinderliter leaves The Rock as one of only three players in program history, along with Beth Dansberger (1992-96) and Lori Robinson (1993-98), to be ranked in the top 20 of all five major career statistical categories (points, rebounds, steals, blocks, assists) at SRU.

Obenrader, last year’s PSAC West Freshman of the Year, was named to the PSAC West All-Conference First Team after a stellar sophomore season for the Knights. She averaged 16.8 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game through the regular season. Her scoring average ranks ninth in the PSAC, while her rebounding average ranks sixth. Obenrader also shot a team-best 53.4 percent from the field in the regular season ranking fourth in the PSAC.

She has notched nine double-doubles for Gannon this season including her current streak of three straight.

Most recently, Obenrader scored 19 points and grabbed 10 boards to help lead the Knights past Edinboro and secure a spot in the PSAC Final Four. Obenrader posted a career performance with 36 points vs. Fairmont State in the 2019-20 home opener. She also grabbed 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the year.

Obenrader and the Knights will be back in action on Saturday as they head to IUP for the PSAC Final Four. West No. 2 Gannon will play East No. 1 Shippensburg at 1 p.m.

