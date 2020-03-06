Mable S. Fingado, 80, of Clarion died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born July 8, 1939 in Toby Twp., she was the daughter of the late William and Katie (Myers) Sayers.

She was married to David R. Fingado on November 13, 1965 at the Zion Baptist Church in Reidsburg, PA; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Fingado did secretarial work for the late attorney H. Ray Pope.

She also did office work for Dave’s Garage and did notary services out of her home for many years.

She liked going to church, reading, and doing word search puzzles.

She was well-known for her homemade pies and noodles.

She is survived by three sons, Brian (Jenne) Fingado of Williamsburg, PA, Burton (Cindy) Fingado of Knox, PA, Blaine (Lara) Fingado of Mooresville, NC; a daughter, Brenda (Perry) Case of Pierrepont Manor, NY; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Fingado is preceded in death by eight brothers and five sisters.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 1-3 PM at the Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church located at 68 Champion Road, New Bethlehem, PA.

A service will follow at 3 PM with Rev. Perry Case and the Rev. Daniel Clyde co-officiating.

Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Limestone Twp. Clarion Co. PA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

