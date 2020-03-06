Martha L. Good, 95, of Lickingville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

Martha was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 3, 1924 to the late George and Martha Kuelman Daniels.

On April 6, 1944 in Harlemsburg, she married the love of her life Orville Good, who preceded her in death on October 21, 2003.

Martha and her husband Orville owned Daniels Farm Restaurant on McKnight Road.

She grew up in the restaurant business and took over the restaurant from her parents.

At her restaurant they hosted many weddings and banquets for major companies, including the Zenith Corporation, U.S. Steel, and Iron City Beer.

They retired from the business and moved north to the Lickingville area, where she continued her love of cooking and canning.

She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Venus.

Martha was also a member of the Fryburg Beagle Club and Order of Eastern Star.

She is survived by a son, Ted Good and daughters, Joyce (Hank) Wojciechowski, Linda (Richard) Elliott, and Julie (Brian) Martinelli; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Faith Lutheran Church 1759 County Line Rd, Venus, PA 16364 and Shriners Children Hospital 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

