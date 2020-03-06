Nancy Carolyn Stewart, 80, of Knox passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.

Born July 2, 1939, in Piney Township, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mildred Botzer.

Carolyn graduated from Sligo High School.

She worked at Jamesway and as an asst. manager at Trader Horn until her retirement.

On August 30, 1958, Carolyn married Robert Stewart who preceded her in death in March of 2000.

Carolyn loved to sew, knit and make quilts.

She could fix anything made of material.

She also enjoyed going to Folley’s Campground with her friend Louise Radaker.

Carolyn is survived by her three sons, Scott Stewart and his wife Lee of Knox, Mark Stewart and his wife Alice of Kossuth and Vaughn Stewart and his wife Janet of Mufreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents Carolyn was preceded in death by her three brothers, Terry Botzer, Rodney Botzer and Jeffery Botzer.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Friday March 6, 2020 and 10 to 11 AM Saturday March 7, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Lewis of Crossroads E.C. Church officiating.

Interment will take place at the Starr Cemetery in Knox.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

