Redbank Valley, Brookville, Keystone Girls to Air Friday Night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball Powered by the Haskell House

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Games involving the Redbank Valley, Brookville, and Keystone girls’ basketball teams in the PIAA playoffs will air Friday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball powered by the Haskell House via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

[PHOTO: It will be a friendly rivalry among the announcers when Redbank Valley meets Cochranton in one of three games being broadcast on EYT Media/D9Sports.com Friday night, as Bob “The Governor” Dunkle (shown on the left with his letterman’s jacket from the 1980s) is a Redbank Valley graduate and Mike Kalinowski (shown on the right with his letterman’s jacket from the 1980s) is a Cochranton graduate.]

Action will get started at 5 p.m. with a Class 2A game between Redbank Valley and Cochranton from Clarion University’s Tippin Gym and will continue with a 6:30 p.m. game in Class 3A between Brookville and Penn Cambria also from Tippin Gym and conclude with a 7 p.m. game in Class 2A between Keystone and Cambridge Springs from Moniteau High School.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call from Clarion University of the Redbank Valley/Cochranton game and then Kalinowski will be joined by Chris Rossetti for the Brookville/Penn Cambria contest, while Dustin Kifer and Dan Reed will have the action from Moniteau High School.

The Kerle Tire Pregame show from Clarion University starts at 4:30 p.m., while the Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Moniteau High School begins at 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN: Redbank Valley vs. Cochranton and Brookville vs. Penn Cambria

Airtime from Clarion University for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 4:30 p.m. with the first game set to tip at 5 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the games and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

HOW TO LISTEN: Keystone vs. Cambridge springs

Airtime from Moniteau High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 6:30 p.m. with the game set to tip at 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the Keystone/Cambridge Springs game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

