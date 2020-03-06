 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Investigating Mail Fraud in Knox Township

Friday, March 6, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationKNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of mail fraud in Knox Township.

On Wednesday, March 4, a case of mail fraud was reported to the Clarion-based State Police.

Police say the incident occurred at a residence on State Route 66 in Knox Township around noon on Monday, March 2.

The victims are a 75-year-old Lucinda woman and an 83-year-old Lucinda man.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.