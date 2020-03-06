Police Investigating Mail Fraud in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of mail fraud in Knox Township.

On Wednesday, March 4, a case of mail fraud was reported to the Clarion-based State Police.

Police say the incident occurred at a residence on State Route 66 in Knox Township around noon on Monday, March 2.

The victims are a 75-year-old Lucinda woman and an 83-year-old Lucinda man.

