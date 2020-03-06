 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Respond to Incidents of Harassment

Friday, March 6, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeWARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to two incidents of harassment that occurred on March 5 in Deerfield Township.

Warren-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on McCaully Hill Road in Deerfield Township, Warren County, around 8:12 a.m. on Thursday, March 5.

A known 49-year-old Tidioute man reported he was being harassed by 57-year-old Grace Williamson, of Pittsfield Township.

According to police, the victim reported he was sleeping when Williamson began pounding on his bedroom walls, with no legitimate purpose.

Police say Williamson stated she was angry with the victim and “wanted to get back at him.”

Williamson was cited with one count of summary harassment. A non-traffic citation was filed through District Court 37-4-01.

According to Warren-based State Police, around 10:16 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, a second incident occurred at a residence on McCaully Hill Road, in Deerfield Township, Warren County.

A known 59-year-old Pittsfield man reported that 49-year-old James Moore, of Tidioute, slapped him in the head.

Police say the victim suffered no visible injuries.

Moore was cited with one count of summary harassment. A non-traffic citation was filed through District Court 37-4-01.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.