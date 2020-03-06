State Police Respond to Incidents of Harassment

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to two incidents of harassment that occurred on March 5 in Deerfield Township.

Warren-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on McCaully Hill Road in Deerfield Township, Warren County, around 8:12 a.m. on Thursday, March 5.

A known 49-year-old Tidioute man reported he was being harassed by 57-year-old Grace Williamson, of Pittsfield Township.

According to police, the victim reported he was sleeping when Williamson began pounding on his bedroom walls, with no legitimate purpose.

Police say Williamson stated she was angry with the victim and “wanted to get back at him.”

Williamson was cited with one count of summary harassment. A non-traffic citation was filed through District Court 37-4-01.

According to Warren-based State Police, around 10:16 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, a second incident occurred at a residence on McCaully Hill Road, in Deerfield Township, Warren County.

A known 59-year-old Pittsfield man reported that 49-year-old James Moore, of Tidioute, slapped him in the head.

Police say the victim suffered no visible injuries.

Moore was cited with one count of summary harassment. A non-traffic citation was filed through District Court 37-4-01.

