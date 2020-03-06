Remember the Wildcats; Logo and Mascot Reveal March 26

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Remember the Wildcats” might well be the theme of a public event March 26 to unveil the new logo and mascot for the Central Clarion Wildcats, the football cooperative for Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion.

Serving on a planning committee for the logo and mascot reveal are Dave Eggleton, Cory Rex (president of boosters), Ken Burkett, Karl Jacobson, and Larry Wiser.

The reveal of the new logo and mascot will also include shirts and other apparel with the logo and a look back at the local historical significance of the name and its service during the Civil War.

Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville, will provide a look back at the Wildcat Regiment (105 Regiment) that served in the Civil War and included soldiers from Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong, and Clearfield Counties.

Over 2,000 men entered the regiment during the Civil War and many of them didn’t come home or came home in a wounded state, according to Burkett.

“We’re going to be talking about how that regiment formed, adventures, and some of the battles,” said Burkett. “We will be talking about some of those soldiers who participated in that war.”

The unit was originally a militia in Brookville long before the Civil War in the 1840s. Members would meet every summer and drill for a week. The unit immediately signed up to serve for 90 days.

One of the first units to enlist up to 90 days, the men learned how to be soldiers during training. Officers and even the enlisted men who later became officers used the training to fight the war.

There is no cost for the 5:30 p.m. presentation at the Clarion Area Auditorium.

